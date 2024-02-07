Lineage Cell Therapeutics Announces New Investment Offering

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) has released an update.

Lineage has announced a new offering on February 6, 2024, details of which can be found in their recent press release. This could be an intriguing opportunity for investors to consider as it expands Lineage’s financial activities and potentially impacts its market presence.

