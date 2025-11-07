Lindsay Australia Reports Revenue Growth and Strategic Expansion in FY25

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Lindsay Australia Limited ( (AU:LAU) ) has issued an update.

Lindsay Australia Limited reported a 5.6% increase in group revenue to $849.8 million for FY25, driven by organic growth and market share gains in both its Transport and Rural divisions. Despite challenges such as supply chain disruptions and competitive pressures, the company maintained strategic investments in fleet and infrastructure, and completed the acquisition of GJ Freight to expand its presence in the South West WA market. The new Perth facility is expected to support future growth. The company also extended its packaging distribution agreement with Visy Board, enhancing its integrated operating model and operational synergies.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:LAU) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lindsay Australia Limited stock, see the AU:LAU Stock Forecast page.

More about Lindsay Australia Limited

Lindsay Australia Limited operates in the transport and rural services industry, focusing on providing integrated transport and logistics solutions, as well as rural services including packaging and supply chain support. The company is known for its multimodal strategy and integrated service model, which differentiates it in a competitive market.

Average Trading Volume: 816,537

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$218.7M

