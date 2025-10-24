Lindsay Approves 2026 Management Incentive Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 22, 2025, Lindsay Corporation’s Human Resources and Compensation Committee approved the Management Incentive Plan for fiscal year ending August 31, 2026. This plan allows senior officers, excluding the retiring CFO Brian Ketcham, to earn cash incentives based on company financial and individual performance criteria. Sam Hinrichsen will join as Senior Vice President and CFO, participating in the plan. The incentives are based on achieving fiscal 2026 revenue, operating margin, and free cash flow goals, with bonuses ranging from 0% to 200% of target amounts.

Lindsay Corporation’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights, particularly in international markets. Technical analysis and valuation suggest stability but do not indicate significant upside potential. The company’s robust balance sheet and strategic initiatives in international markets are key strengths, while domestic market challenges and interest rate concerns in Brazil are areas to watch.

Lindsay Corporation operates in the industry providing products and services related to irrigation and infrastructure. The company focuses on developing solutions that enhance productivity and efficiency in agriculture and transportation sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 111,788

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.33B

