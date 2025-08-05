Lindian Resources Schedules Extraordinary General Meeting to Discuss Key Resolutions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Lindian Resources Limited ( (AU:LIN) ).

Lindian Resources Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for September 8, 2025, in Perth, Western Australia. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the ratification of performance rights for the former CEO and CFO, as well as the approval of a new Employee Securities Incentive Plan. These resolutions are aimed at aligning the interests of the company’s executives and employees with its long-term strategic goals.

More about Lindian Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,166,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$118.3M

