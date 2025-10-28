Lindian Resources’ Kangankunde Project Unaffected by Malawian Export Restrictions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lindian Resources Limited ( (AU:LIN) ) just unveiled an update.

Lindian Resources Limited has received confirmation from the Malawian government that its Kangankunde Rare Earths Project is not affected by a recent executive order restricting raw mineral exports. This exemption is due to the company’s plan to process the mined ore into a monazite concentrate before export, thus not classifying it as a raw mineral. This regulatory clarity allows Lindian to proceed with its operations, reinforcing its position as a future significant rare earths producer.

More about Lindian Resources Limited

Lindian Resources (ASX:LIN) is an Australian-based company with significant rare earths and bauxite assets located in Malawi and Guinea. The company aims to become a globally significant producer of critical minerals, with the Kangankunde Rare Earths Project in Malawi as its flagship asset. This project is notable for its financial viability and potential to produce a high-grade monazite concentrate, positioning Lindian as a major player in the rare earths industry.

