Lindian Resources Expands with Acquisition of Lelouma Bauxite Project

Lindian Resources Limited ( (AU:LIN) ) just unveiled an update.

Lindian Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 20 million fully paid ordinary shares as part of its 100% acquisition of the Lelouma Bauxite project. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s position in the bauxite market, potentially impacting its operations and providing growth opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Lindian Resources Limited

Lindian Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and development of bauxite resources.

Average Trading Volume: 1,638,798

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$101.2M

