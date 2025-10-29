Lindian Resources Announces New Share Issuance Following Option Conversion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lindian Resources Limited ( (AU:LIN) ) has shared an update.

Lindian Resources Limited has issued 1,195,798 fully paid ordinary shares following the conversion of options exercisable at $0.30, set to expire on December 9, 2025. This issuance was conducted without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, and the company confirms compliance with relevant provisions of the Act, ensuring transparency and adherence to regulatory requirements.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:LIN) stock is a Buy with a A$0.91 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lindian Resources Limited stock, see the AU:LIN Stock Forecast page.

More about Lindian Resources Limited

Lindian Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker LIN.

Average Trading Volume: 11,432,335

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$607.1M

Find detailed analytics on LIN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

