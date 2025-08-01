Linde’s AGM Approves Key Proposals and Elections

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Linde ( (LIN) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 29, 2025, Linde plc held its Annual General Meeting, where shareholders voted on several proposals. All ten director nominees were elected, and PricewaterhouseCoopers was ratified as the independent auditor. Shareholders also approved the compensation of Linde’s executive officers and determined that future votes on executive compensation will occur annually. Additionally, the proposal to set the price range for re-allotting treasury shares was approved. A proposal regarding Linde’s lobbying activities was not acted upon due to the absence of the proponent.

The most recent analyst rating on (LIN) stock is a Buy with a $525.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on LIN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LIN is a Outperform.

Linde’s robust financial performance and strong earnings growth are key strengths. However, technical indicators suggest limited immediate upside, and high valuation metrics raise concerns about potential overvaluation. Market challenges, particularly in China, and increased debt levels present additional risks.



More about Linde

Average Trading Volume: 1,780,597

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $216.7B



