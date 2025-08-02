Linde plc Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

Linde Plc ( (LIN) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Linde Plc presented to its investors.

Linde plc is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company, providing high-quality solutions across various sectors, including chemicals, electronics, and healthcare, with a strong focus on sustainability and innovation.

In its second-quarter 2025 earnings report, Linde plc announced a solid financial performance with a notable increase in sales and operating profit, despite challenges in the industrial economy. The company continues to demonstrate resilience and strategic growth in key markets.

Key highlights from the report include a 3% year-over-year increase in sales to $8.5 billion and a 6% rise in adjusted operating profit to $2.6 billion. The operating profit margin improved to 30.1%, and the adjusted earnings per share grew by 6% to $4.09. Linde also reported a significant increase in operating cash flow, up 15% from the previous year, and returned $1.8 billion to shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases.

The company remains optimistic about its future, with a robust project backlog of $7.1 billion, including new agreements in the clean energy sector. Linde’s management maintains a cautious outlook for the second half of 2025, focusing on long-term shareholder value and continued growth in strategic markets.

Looking ahead, Linde expects adjusted earnings per share to grow by 5% to 6% for the full year 2025, supported by capital expenditures aimed at sustaining growth and fulfilling its extensive project backlog.

