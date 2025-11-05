Lindblad Expeditions Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings ( (LIND) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Lindblad Expeditions Holdings presented to its investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in expedition travel, offering immersive and educational journeys across all seven continents through its diverse portfolio of ship- and land-based brands. The company is renowned for its collaboration with National Geographic, providing unique exploration experiences alongside scientists and naturalists.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, Lindblad Expeditions reported a 17% increase in total revenue, reaching $240.2 million. Despite a net loss of $49 thousand available to stockholders, the company achieved a record level of adjusted EBITDA at $57.3 million, reflecting a 25% increase. The company also reported a significant rise in occupancy rates and net yield per available guest night.

Key highlights from the financial report include a 13% increase in Lindblad segment tour revenues, driven by higher pricing and occupancy rates, and a 21% increase in Land Experiences segment revenues due to additional trips and higher pricing. The company successfully refinanced its long-term debt, lowering its interest rate and extending maturity, which enhanced its financial flexibility.

Lindblad’s strategic focus on strengthening its balance sheet and achieving high guest satisfaction scores positions the company for sustainable growth. The company’s cash reserves increased significantly, reflecting strong future travel bookings, although this was partially offset by investments in property and equipment.

Looking ahead, Lindblad Expeditions remains optimistic about its growth prospects, with expectations for full-year 2025 tour revenues between $745 million and $760 million and adjusted EBITDA between $119 million and $123 million. The company continues to focus on delivering exceptional travel experiences while maintaining financial stability.

