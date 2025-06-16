Lindbergh S.p.A. Expands Share Buyback Program

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Lindbergh S.p.A. ( (IT:LDB) ) has shared an announcement.

Lindbergh S.p.A. has announced the purchase of 1,000 of its own shares, valued at approximately 3,730 Euros, as part of a previously approved share buyback program. This acquisition increases the company’s total ownership to 196,365 shares, representing about 2.00% of its share capital, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:LDB) stock is a Buy with a EUR5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lindbergh S.p.A. stock, see the IT:LDB Stock Forecast page.

Lindbergh S.p.A. operates in Italy and France within the MRO (Maintenance Repair and Operations) sector, providing services, logistics solutions for technical assistance networks, and engaging in the Circular Economy and Waste Management sectors. Founded in 2006, the company is based in Pescarolo ed Uniti and employs over 140 people.

Average Trading Volume: 11,161

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €36.51M

