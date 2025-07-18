Lindab Reports Resilient Performance Amid Market Challenges in Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Lindab International AB ( (SE:LIAB) ) is now available.

Lindab International AB reported a challenging second quarter of 2025, with net sales decreasing by 8% due to low market activity and negative currency effects. Despite these challenges, the company’s Ventilation Systems division showed resilience with a 9.9% operating margin, supported by cost-saving measures and price adjustments. The acquisition of Ventia and HAS-Vent was completed, positioning Lindab for future growth. The company remains optimistic about stabilizing sales in the second half of 2025 and anticipates a market recovery in 2026.

Lindab International AB is a prominent player in the construction and building materials industry, focusing on energy-efficient ventilation systems and sustainable solutions. The company is recognized as one of Europe’s climate leaders and has a strong market presence across several European countries.

