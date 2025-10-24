Lindab International AB Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lindab International AB ( (SE:LIAB) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lindab International AB reported a strong third quarter in 2025, with an increase in adjusted operating margin to 9.7%, driven by efficiency improvements and structural measures. The Ventilation Systems business area achieved its best-ever third-quarter performance, while Profile Systems faced challenges due to low activity in larger construction projects. The company completed acquisitions in Poland and the UK and divested operations in Hungary as part of its strategic restructuring. Despite market uncertainties, Lindab remains optimistic about future demand for energy-efficient ventilation solutions.

Lindab International AB operates in the building and construction industry, specializing in ventilation systems and profile products. The company focuses on providing energy-efficient ventilation solutions and has a significant presence in the European market, prioritizing sustainable practices such as using recycled steel.

