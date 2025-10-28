Lincoln Minerals Unveils Promising Prospects at Minbrie Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lincoln Minerals Limited ( (AU:LML) ) has shared an announcement.

Lincoln Minerals Limited has identified significant potential for base metal mineralization at its Minbrie Copper-Base Metals Project on South Australia’s Eyre Peninsula, with mineralization open in all directions and two new high-priority drill targets identified. The company has raised $2.25 million to fund its critical minerals projects, including the drill-ready Minbrie project, positioning itself well to advance its exploration and development activities.

Lincoln Minerals Limited (ASX: LML) is a multi-commodity project developer with several advanced exploration and development projects located in the Gawler Craton region on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 6,697,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$21.91M

