Lincoln Minerals to Host Investor Webinar on Minbrie Project

The latest update is out from Lincoln Minerals Limited ( (AU:LML) ).

Lincoln Minerals Limited has announced an investor webinar to discuss its strategic drill program at the Minbrie copper-zinc project in South Australia, along with updates on its broader project portfolio. The Minbrie project, located in the Gawler Craton, shows potential for large-scale copper, gold, and base metal mineralisation, with existing drill results indicating significant resource potential. This initiative is part of Lincoln’s efforts to enhance its industry positioning and support the global shift towards electrification and decarbonisation.

Lincoln Minerals (ASX: LML) is an Australian exploration and development company focused on advancing critical minerals projects in South Australia’s Gawler Craton region. The company’s portfolio includes high-value copper, uranium, graphite, and magnetite assets, strategically positioned to support global trends towards electrification, decarbonisation, and supply chain security.

