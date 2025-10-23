Lincoln Minerals Limited Appoints New Director with Significant Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Lincoln Minerals Limited ( (AU:LML) ) is now available.

Lincoln Minerals Limited has announced the appointment of Greg English as a director, effective October 20, 2025. English holds significant interests in the company through GDE Exploration (SA) Pty Ltd, including 4,000,000 ordinary shares and 2,000,000 listed options. This appointment may impact the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder interests, given English’s substantial involvement in the company’s securities.

More about Lincoln Minerals Limited

Lincoln Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 6,697,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$20.62M

