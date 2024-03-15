Lincoln Gold Mining Advances Bell Mountain Acquisition

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc (TSE:LMG) has released an update.

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. is advancing with its acquisition of the Bell Mountain Project in Nevada, extending the deadline to May 31, 2024, to meet all requirements set by the TSX Venture Exchange. The company is also preparing to announce a private placement to fund the anticipated expenses following the transaction’s closure. This strategic move aims to strengthen Lincoln’s position in gold mine exploration and development.

