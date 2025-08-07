Limbach Holdings Completes Acquisition of Pioneer Power

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Limbach Holdings ( (LMB) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 1, 2025, Limbach Holdings, Inc. completed the acquisition of Pioneer Power, Inc. for $66.1 million, financed through cash and a credit facility. This acquisition expands Limbach’s presence in the Midwest and aligns with its strategic focus on Owner Direct Relationships (ODR). Pioneer Power’s expertise in industrial solutions complements Limbach’s recent acquisitions and is expected to contribute significantly to revenue and EBITDA in the coming years. The acquisition is anticipated to enhance Limbach’s long-term financial targets and create additional value for stockholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (LMB) stock is a Buy with a $67.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Limbach Holdings stock, see the LMB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LMB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LMB is a Neutral.

Limbach Holdings’ overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and strategic corporate events, which are offset by bearish technical indicators and high valuation. The company’s strategic initiatives and acquisitions position it well for future growth, but current market sentiment and valuation concerns weigh on the score.

More about Limbach Holdings

Limbach Holdings, Inc. operates in the industrial and institutional mechanical solutions industry, providing services such as HVAC, plumbing, and industrial piping. The company focuses on serving mission-critical facilities in sectors like healthcare, food, power/utility, and oil refining, primarily in the Greater Twin Cities region and the Upper Midwest.

Average Trading Volume: 211,386

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.56B

