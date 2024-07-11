Likewise Director Bolsters Stake with Dividend Reinvestment

Likewise Group Plc (GB:LIKE) has released an update.

Adrian Laffey, Mainstream Residential Director at Likewise Group Plc, has demonstrated his commitment to the company by reinvesting his dividends into 51,718 ordinary shares, now holding a total of 6,966,364 shares which equates to 2.84% of the company’s voting rights. This move by a key managerial figure could be a positive signal to investors about the company’s prospects. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange and the shares were purchased at £0.15 each.

