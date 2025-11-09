Lightning Minerals Unveils Promising Drilling Results at Mt Turner Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Lightning Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:L1M) ) has provided an update.

Lightning Minerals Ltd has announced promising results from its inaugural drilling campaign at the Mt Turner Gold Project, revealing significant high-grade gold and base metal intersections. The discoveries at the Drummer Girl and Cobar prospects indicate a rich mineral environment, encouraging the company to plan further exploration efforts. These results not only confirm the presence of valuable resources but also enhance the project’s potential, positioning Lightning Minerals as a key player in the mineral exploration industry.

More about Lightning Minerals Ltd.

Lightning Minerals Ltd is a company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resources, focusing on gold and base metals. The company operates the Mt Turner Gold Project in Queensland, Australia, where it is actively exploring high-grade gold and zinc-lead-silver mineralization.

Average Trading Volume: 1,183,845

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.76M

