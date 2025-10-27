Lightning Minerals Ltd Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Lightning Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:L1M) ).

Lightning Minerals Ltd has announced the details of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Perth, WA. The meeting will cover the company’s financial statements and reports, providing shareholders an opportunity to engage with the company’s auditor and discuss the financial health and audit practices of the company. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it offers insights into the company’s financial performance and governance, potentially impacting investor confidence and strategic decisions.

More about Lightning Minerals Ltd.

Lightning Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in identifying and extracting valuable minerals, contributing to the supply chain of raw materials essential for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 1,160,792

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$10.41M

