Light & Wonder to Delist from Nasdaq, Focuses on ASX Listing

Light & Wonder, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh ( (AU:LNW) ) has provided an announcement.

Light & Wonder, Inc. has announced its intention to delist its common stock from the Nasdaq and transition to a sole primary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This strategic move aims to align the company’s capital markets presence with its long-term growth plans and shareholder base, consolidating trading liquidity onto the ASX, which is recognized for its robust understanding of the gaming sector. The delisting process is expected to be completed by November 13, 2025, and may impact the liquidity and trading prices of the company’s common stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc. is a leading global games company that operates through three complementary business segments. The company focuses on creating immersive gaming content and experiences, leveraging the talents of its over 6,500 employees. Light & Wonder is committed to high standards of integrity, promoting player responsibility, and implementing sustainable practices.

