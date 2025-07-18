Lifezone Metals Acquires Full Ownership of Kabanga Nickel Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lifezone Metals ( (LZM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 18, 2025, Lifezone Metals announced the acquisition of BHP Billiton’s 17% equity interest in Kabanga Nickel Limited, thereby gaining full ownership of the Kabanga Nickel Project in Tanzania. This strategic move allows Lifezone to align its technical, commercial, and ESG strategies and marks a significant milestone as the project transitions to its next development stage. The acquisition involves a deferred consideration structure with payments linked to project milestones and share price performance. Lifezone is also advancing strategic financing initiatives with Standard Chartered Bank and Societe Generale to support the project’s development, aiming to create long-term value for stakeholders, including the Tanzanian government and local communities.

Spark’s Take on LZM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LZM is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by Lifezone Metals’ weak financial performance, including persistent losses and negative cash flows. While technical indicators provide some neutrality, significant profitability concerns and lack of dividend yield weigh heavily on the valuation.

More about Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals (NYSE: LZM) is focused on delivering cleaner and more responsible metals production and recycling. The company utilizes its Hydromet Technology to potentially reduce energy consumption, emissions, and costs compared to traditional smelting. Lifezone’s Kabanga Nickel Project in Tanzania is among the largest and highest-grade undeveloped nickel sulfide deposits globally. The company aims to unlock new sources of nickel, copper, and cobalt for the battery metals market and promote in-country beneficiation in Tanzania. Additionally, Lifezone is working on recycling platinum, palladium, and rhodium from spent automotive catalytic converters using its Hydromet Technology.

Average Trading Volume: 126,831

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $338.6M

