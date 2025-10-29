LifeTech Scientific Unveils Promising Two-Year Clinical Results for Innovative Coronary Scaffold

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

LifeTech Scientific Corporation ( (HK:1302) ) has issued an update.

LifeTech Scientific Corporation announced the successful completion of two-year follow-up results for its Phase II and Phase III clinical studies of the IBS® Sirolimus-Eluting Iron Bioresorbable Coronary Scaffold System. The studies demonstrated that the IBS® Coronary Scaffold achieved non-inferiority in primary endpoints compared to existing solutions, with low rates of thrombotic events. This positions the product as a competitive alternative to current drug-eluting metal stents, receiving positive feedback from cardiovascular experts at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics 2025 conference.

LifeTech Scientific Corporation operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on the development of innovative medical devices. The company specializes in bioresorbable coronary scaffold systems, which are designed to improve cardiovascular health outcomes.

