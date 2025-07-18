Lifenet Insurance Gains Approval for Prime Market Listing on Tokyo Stock Exchange

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Lifenet Insurance Company ( (JP:7157) ) has shared an announcement.

Lifenet Insurance Company has received approval to transition its market listing from the Growth Market to the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, effective July 25, 2025. This move signifies a strategic step towards business expansion and enhancing corporate value, reflecting the company’s commitment to reaching a broader customer base and strengthening its position in the online life insurance industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7157) stock is a Hold with a Yen2200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lifenet Insurance Company stock, see the JP:7157 Stock Forecast page.

More about Lifenet Insurance Company

Lifenet Insurance Company is a leading online life insurer focused on providing easy-to-understand, affordable, and convenient life insurance products and services. The company is committed to helping customers embrace life fully and aims to foster a society where the next generation can thrive with confidence in the future.

Average Trading Volume: 168,544

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen166.7B

Find detailed analytics on 7157 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue