Lifeist Wellness Launches Major Sale for Mikra

Lifeist Wellness (TSE:LFST) has released an update.

Lifeist Wellness Inc.’s subsidiary, Mikra Cellular Sciences, is launching its biggest sale of the year for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, offering significant discounts on their health supplements both on their website and Amazon. These supplements are designed to enhance health span, cognitive performance, and overall wellness, providing an opportunity for new and loyal customers to benefit from their science-driven products.

For further insights into TSE:LFST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.