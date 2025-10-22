Lifecare ASA Proposes Share Capital Increase via Rights Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lifecare AS ( (DE:LFC0) ) has provided an announcement.

Lifecare ASA announced a proposal to increase its share capital through a rights issue, aiming to raise between NOK 80 million and NOK 100 million. This move, which involves issuing new shares with preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, is expected to enhance the company’s financial position and support its strategic initiatives in the medical sensor industry. The rights issue is subject to approval at an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for January 2026.

More about Lifecare AS

Lifecare ASA is a medical sensor company specializing in the development of technology for sensing and monitoring various body analytes. The company is focused on advancing Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems, utilizing osmotic pressure as a sensing principle. Lifecare’s sensor technology is designed to detect and monitor a wide range of analytes and molecules in both humans and pets.

Average Trading Volume: 374,843

Current Market Cap: NOK139.1M

