Lifecare ASA Announces Extraordinary General Meeting for Strategic Financial Maneuvers

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Lifecare AS ( (DE:LFC0) ) has shared an announcement.

Lifecare ASA has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for November 12, 2025, to address a partially underwritten rights issue aimed at raising between NOK 80 million and NOK 100 million. The meeting will discuss reducing the par value of the company’s shares to facilitate the subscription of shares and exercise of warrants, reflecting strategic financial maneuvers to strengthen its market position.

More about Lifecare AS

Lifecare ASA is a MedTech company focused on developing next-generation continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology. The company specializes in medical sensor technology that uses osmotic pressure as a sensing principle, suitable for monitoring various analytes and molecules in both humans and pets.

Average Trading Volume: 373,252

Current Market Cap: NOK139.1M

See more insights into LFC0 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue