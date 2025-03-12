Life360 CEO Acquires Performance-Based Stock Units

The latest update is out from Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh ( (AU:360) ).

Life360, Inc., a company involved in providing location-based services, has reported a change in beneficial ownership as per the SEC Form 4 filing. The company’s CEO, Chris Hulls, has acquired 82,732 shares of common stock, which were performance-based restricted stock units that vested after meeting performance metrics. This acquisition reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning executive compensation with performance metrics, potentially impacting stakeholder confidence and market perception.

YTD Price Performance: -9.23%

Average Trading Volume: 353

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.19B

