Life Time Group Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ( (LTH) ) has released its Q3 earnings.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc., a prominent operator of athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, reported robust financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing significant growth in revenue and net income.

In its latest earnings report, Life Time announced a 12.9% increase in total revenue to $782.6 million and a remarkable 147.3% rise in net income to $102.4 million compared to the same quarter last year. The company also reported a diluted EPS of $0.45, marking a 136.8% increase over the prior year.

Key highlights from the report include a 22% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $220 million and a 65.2% rise in adjusted net income to $93 million. The company attributed its financial success to strong membership growth, increased in-center revenue, and effective cost management. Life Time also opened one new center during the quarter, bringing its total to 185 centers.

Looking ahead, Life Time has raised its 2025 outlook, expecting continued growth driven by new club openings and enhanced member engagement. The company plans to open 10 new centers by the end of the year and maintain a net debt leverage ratio below 2.00 times, indicating a strong financial position to support its expansion strategy.

