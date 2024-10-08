LIFE CORPORATION Reports Modest Growth and Stable Dividends

Life Corporation (JP:8194) has released an update.

LIFE CORPORATION, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has reported a 5.4% increase in its operating revenue to ¥421.9 billion for the first six months of the fiscal year ending February 2025, with a slight decrease in operating and ordinary profits but a 4.4% rise in profit attributable to owners at ¥8.9 billion. The company’s net assets increased to ¥143.5 billion, resulting in a net assets per share of ¥3,057.10. Additionally, LIFE CORPORATION has projected its annual dividends at ¥100 per share and anticipates a modest growth in its full-year financial performance.

