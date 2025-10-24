Lifco AB Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Acquisitions in 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lifco Ab ( ($SE:LIFCO.B) ) has shared an update.

Lifco AB reported a 9.0% increase in net sales to SEK 20,717 million for the first nine months of 2025, driven by acquisitions and organic growth. The company consolidated 13 new businesses, enhancing its market position, and maintained a strong financial position with interest-bearing net debt at 1.3 times EBITDA, allowing for potential future acquisitions.

Lifco AB operates in various business areas, including dental, demolition and tools, and systems solutions. The company focuses on acquiring and developing niche businesses with leading positions in their respective markets.

Average Trading Volume: 274,953

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK155.7B

