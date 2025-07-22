Lifco AB Acquires Italian Anti-Intrusion Specialist UR FOG

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lifco Ab ( ($SE:LIFCO.B) ) has shared an announcement.

Lifco AB has acquired a majority stake in UR FOG S.r.l., an Italian company specializing in anti-intrusion fogging systems for commercial applications. This acquisition, which will be consolidated into Lifco’s Systems Solutions division, is not expected to significantly impact Lifco’s financial performance in the current year.

Lifco AB is a company that focuses on acquiring and developing market-leading niche businesses with the potential for sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. It operates in three business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools, and Systems Solutions. By the end of 2024, Lifco consisted of 257 operating companies across 34 countries, reporting significant earnings and a strong EBITA margin.

Average Trading Volume: 327,123

Current Market Cap: SEK163.6B

