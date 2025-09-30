Libra Energy Materials Expands into Brazil with Brion Minerals Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from PowerStone Metals Corp. ( (TSE:LIBR) ).

Libra Energy Materials Inc. has completed the acquisition of Brion Minerals Inc., a company focused on critical minerals in Brazil, thereby expanding its portfolio to include lithium, graphite, and cobalt-nickel projects. The appointment of Felipe Holzhacker Alves, a prominent figure in the Brazilian mining sector, to Libra’s board is expected to enhance the company’s strategic positioning in the global lithium industry, leveraging his extensive experience and network in Brazil.

PowerStone Metals Corp.

Average Trading Volume: 69,926

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$11.87M

