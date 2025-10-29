Liberty Metals Enters Brazilian Critical Minerals Market with Strategic Acquisitions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Traka Resources Limited ( (AU:LIB) ) has issued an update.

Liberty Metals Limited has announced a strategic shift with the acquisition of three large-scale mineral projects in Brazil, marking its entry into the critical minerals sector. This move includes the divestment of non-core assets and a rebranding effort, positioning the company as a multi-commodity explorer. The projects in Brazil, namely Paraiba, Rio Grande, and Alcobaca, target high-grade rutile, ilmenite, zircon, and rare earth elements, aligning with the company’s focus on critical minerals essential for industries like electric vehicles and wind turbines. The company plans to conduct systematic exploration to establish initial resources, enhancing its industry positioning and potential stakeholder value.

Liberty Metals Limited, formerly known as Traka Resources Limited, operates in the critical minerals sector, focusing on the exploration of heavy mineral sands and rare earth elements. The company has strategically repositioned itself as a global explorer, with a market focus on titanium and rare earths, particularly in Brazil.

Current Market Cap: A$14.96M

