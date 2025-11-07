Liberty Media’s Q3 2025: Strong Growth and Strategic Moves

Liberty Media Corporation Series B Liberty Formula One ( (FWONB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Liberty Media Corporation Series B Liberty Formula One presented to its investors.

Liberty Media Corporation, a prominent player in the media and entertainment sector, is known for its ownership of Formula 1 and MotoGP, two of the most prestigious motorsport series globally. The company also holds significant investments in Live Nation, a leading live entertainment company.

In its third quarter of 2025 financial results, Liberty Media Corporation reported strong performance attributed to its Formula One Group, which includes Formula 1 and the newly acquired MotoGP. The company highlighted several strategic partnerships and renewals, including a new broadcast deal with Apple and extended race agreements in key markets.

Key financial metrics for the Formula One Group showed an increase in total revenue to $1,085 million, up from $911 million in the same quarter of 2024. This growth was driven by increased sponsorship revenue and new licensing agreements. The acquisition of MotoGP contributed $169 million in revenue, marking a significant addition to the group’s financials. Operating income for the Formula One Group rose to $158 million, reflecting a robust operational performance.

Liberty Media’s strategic initiatives, such as the acquisition of MotoGP and new commercial agreements, are aimed at expanding its global reach and enhancing fan engagement. The company is also preparing for the split-off of Liberty Live Group, expected to be completed in December, which will allow for a clearer valuation of its Live Nation investment.

Looking ahead, Liberty Media’s management remains optimistic about the continued growth of its motorsport properties and the potential benefits of its strategic partnerships. The company is focused on leveraging its assets to drive long-term value and capitalize on the increasing popularity of motorsport worldwide.

