Liberty Media Proposes SiriusXM Group Spin-Off and Merger

Liberty Media Corporation has announced a virtual special meeting for its Series A and Series B Liberty SiriusXM common stockholders to vote on a significant corporate action. The meeting, scheduled for August 23, 2024, will address the proposed separation of the Liberty SiriusXM Group into an independent entity, which will then merge with Sirius XM Holdings Inc. This strategic move aims to streamline operations and create a more focused business structure.

