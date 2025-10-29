Liberty Media Announces Leadership Change in Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Liberty Media Liberty Formula One ( (FWONA) ) has issued an update.

On October 27, 2025, Liberty Media announced that John C. Malone will step down as Chairman of the Board effective December 31, 2025, transitioning to Chairman Emeritus. Robert R. Bennett will succeed him as Chairman starting January 1, 2026. This leadership change is part of a broader board restructuring, reducing its size from nine to eight directors and adjusting committee compositions. Malone’s decision is not due to any disagreement with the company, and he will remain actively involved as a strategic advisor and shareholder, maintaining significant voting power in the company’s stock.

More about Liberty Media Liberty Formula One

Liberty Media Corporation operates and owns interests in media, sports, and entertainment businesses, attributed to two tracking stock groups: the Formula One Group and the Liberty Live Group. The Formula One Group includes subsidiaries like Formula 1 and MotoGP, while the Liberty Live Group includes interests in Live Nation.

Average Trading Volume: 94,707

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $31.9B

