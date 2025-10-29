Liberty Gold Announces High-Grade Drill Results at Black Pine Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Liberty Gold ( (TSE:LGD) ) has shared an announcement.

Liberty Gold Corp. has announced significant high-grade oxide gold drill intercepts from its Black Pine Gold Project in Idaho. The results from the Discovery Zone, part of a 40,000-meter feasibility drill program, show excellent continuity of near-surface oxide mineralization, supporting resource conversion and metallurgical modeling. These findings reinforce the potential for a high-margin mining phase and will contribute to the updated Feasibility Resource model, with implications for mine design and early-phase production planning.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:LGD) stock is a Buy with a C$5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Liberty Gold stock, see the TSE:LGD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:LGD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:LGD is a Underperform.

Liberty Gold faces significant financial challenges, with no revenue and ongoing losses, heavily weighing down its stock score. However, recent corporate events suggest potential for future improvement, offering some hope. Technical indicators and unattractive valuation metrics further contribute to a low overall stock score.

More about Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold is focused on developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, an area known for large-scale gold projects.

Average Trading Volume: 932,325

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$344.9M

