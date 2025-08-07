Liberty Global LiLAC Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Liberty Global LiLAC ( (LILA) ) has provided an update.

On August 7, 2025, Liberty Latin America announced its financial results for Q2 and H1 2025, highlighting continued growth in broadband and postpaid mobile subscribers, with over 100,000 net additions in H1. Despite an operating loss of $205 million, the company achieved an 8% year-over-year increase in Adjusted OIBDA, driven by cost efficiencies and growth in key markets. Liberty Latin America plans to separate Liberty Puerto Rico to unlock shareholder value, while its remaining operations are expected to benefit from strong infrastructure investments and generate substantial cash flow.

The most recent analyst rating on (LILA) stock is a Hold with a $8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Liberty Global LiLAC stock, see the LILA Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LILA is a Neutral.

Liberty Global LiLAC’s stock score is driven by financial challenges, particularly negative profitability and high leverage. Technical indicators suggest bullish momentum, but the overbought RSI is a cautionary sign. The valuation is risky with a negative P/E and no dividends. Earnings call and corporate events indicate growth potential despite regional challenges, enhancing the overall outlook.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LLA) operates in the telecommunications industry, providing broadband, mobile, and fixed-line services across the Caribbean and Latin America. The company focuses on expanding its subscriber base and enhancing its network infrastructure to maintain competitive positions in these markets.

Average Trading Volume: 488,700

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.44B

