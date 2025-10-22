Liberty Financial Group Appoints New Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Liberty Financial Group Ltd ( (AU:LFG) ) has shared an announcement.

Liberty Financial Group Limited has announced the appointment of Michael Hawker to its company board effective October 16, 2025. The initial director’s interest notice indicates that Mr. Hawker currently holds no securities or relevant interests in the company, suggesting a focus on governance and strategic oversight rather than direct financial involvement.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:LFG) stock is a Hold with a A$4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Liberty Financial Group Ltd stock, see the AU:LFG Stock Forecast page.

More about Liberty Financial Group Ltd

Liberty Financial Group Limited, along with Liberty Fiduciary Ltd in its capacity as the responsible entity for the Liberty Financial Group Trust, operates in the financial services industry. The company and trust are collectively known as the Liberty Group.

Average Trading Volume: 79,716

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.3B

For a thorough assessment of LFG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue