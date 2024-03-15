Li-Cycle Exceeds Targets, Gains Strategic Investment

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) has released an update.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has outperformed its production targets for 2023, producing 6,825 tonnes of black mass and equivalents, a 50% increase from 2022, and surpassing its top-end guidance. Revenue for the year rose by 11% to $18.3 million, with a notable 34% increase in product and recycling revenue to $23.6 million when non-cash adjustments are excluded. The company also announced a substantial $75 million strategic investment from Glencore, with a further potential $375 million loan from the U.S. Department of Energy.

