LHN Limited has announced the successful closure of its Series 001 CP offering with an impressive oversubscription ratio of 343%, leading to an upsizing from S$5 million to S$10 million due to high demand. The company has raised S$10 million in gross proceeds, with the securities set to be listed on the ADDX Exchange starting April 3, 2024.

