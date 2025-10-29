LHN Limited to Voluntarily Withdraw from Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

LHN Limited ( (SG:41O) ) has issued an update.

LHN Limited has announced the voluntary withdrawal of its listing from the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, effective from November 4, 2025. The company has satisfied all conditions for the de-listing, and shareholders will have a 60-day period to deposit their shares with CDP at the company’s expense. This strategic move may impact the company’s market presence and shareholder logistics, as shares will be transferred to the Singapore Principal Share Register.

LHN Limited is a company incorporated in the Republic of Singapore, operating with limited liability. It is listed on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange, focusing on providing real estate management services.

