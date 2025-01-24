LHN Limited Strengthens Board with Director Redesignation

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

LHN Limited ( (SG:41O) ) has provided an announcement.

LHN Limited has announced the redesignation of Mr. Chan Ka Leung Gary from Independent Non-Executive Director to Lead Independent Non-Executive Director. This change in leadership roles aims to enhance corporate governance and strengthen the company’s board structure, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

More about LHN Limited

LHN Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, listed on both the Hong Kong and Singapore stock exchanges. The company operates with a focus on property management and logistics services, catering to diverse market needs in these sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 2,125,882

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$213.3M

See more insights into 41O stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.