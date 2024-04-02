LGL Group Announces Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Results

LGL Group (LGL) just unveiled an update.

The LGL Group, Inc. has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and the entire fiscal year of 2023. These results were made public on April 1, 2024, through a press release and provide investors and market watchers with the latest performance indicators of the company. This information is not deemed as officially “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act regulations but is available for review by stakeholders and the general public interested in the company’s financial trajectory.

