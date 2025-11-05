LGI Homes Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

LGI Homes Inc ( (LGIH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information LGI Homes Inc presented to its investors.

LGI Homes, Inc., headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, is a prominent player in the homebuilding industry, known for its innovative approach to designing, constructing, and selling homes across 36 markets in 21 states. The company is recognized for its quality construction and customer service, making homeownership accessible for families nationwide.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, LGI Homes announced that it met its financial guidance, closing 1,107 homes and generating $396.6 million in revenue. The company highlighted a significant increase in net orders and a growing backlog, indicating strong demand and effective execution of strategic objectives.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter included a gross margin of 21.5% and an adjusted gross margin of 24.5%. The company reported a net income of $19.7 million, translating to $0.85 earnings per share. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, LGI Homes achieved home sales revenues of $1.2 billion and closed 3,384 homes, with an average sales price of $363,929.

Looking ahead, LGI Homes expects to close between 1,300 and 1,500 homes in the fourth quarter, with an average sales price ranging from $365,000 to $375,000. The company remains focused on affordability and is optimistic about the long-term outlook for the housing market, supported by favorable demographic trends and a persistent shortage of entry-level homes.

With a robust land position and a disciplined strategy, LGI Homes is well-positioned to navigate the current market environment and continue delivering value to its shareholders.

