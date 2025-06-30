Lexeo Therapeutics Holds 2025 Annual Stockholders Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. ( (LXEO) ) is now available.

On June 26, 2025, Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. held its virtual 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders online. During the meeting, stockholders elected Class II Directors to serve until 2028 and ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (LXEO) stock is a Buy with a $28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. stock, see the LXEO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LXEO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LXEO is a Underperform.

Lexeo Therapeutics’ overall score is primarily hindered by its poor financial performance, characterized by no revenue and increasing losses. Technical analysis reflects a bearish trend, and valuation metrics are weak due to the company’s unprofitability. However, recent positive trial results offer a glimmer of hope for future prospects, slightly balancing the risks. The company’s reliance on external financing remains a critical risk factor.

More about Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 924,982

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $136.8M

