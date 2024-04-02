Lexaria Secures New Patents, Bolsters Pharma Tech

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) has released an update.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has expanded its intellectual property portfolio with the awarding of three new patents in the U.S. and Japan, enhancing their drug delivery platform, DehydraTECH. These patents are related to treating epilepsy with improved cannabinoid-based medications and enhancing the delivery of antiviral agents, showcasing delivery improvements of up to 204% in animal studies. Lexaria now holds a total of 41 granted patents worldwide, signifying a strong position to support its business objectives in the pharmaceutical industry.

