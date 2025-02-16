Levinstein Eng Launches New Bond Series on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:
An update from Levinstein Eng ( (IL:LEVI) ) is now available.
Levinstein Eng announced the issuance of a new series of bonds to be traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The bonds, issued at a nominal value with a fixed interest rate, aim to finance the company’s ongoing activities and investments, though their issuance is contingent on various approvals.
More about Levinstein Eng
YTD Price Performance: -8.34%
Average Trading Volume: 3,536
Current Market Cap: ILS1.86B
