Levinstein Eng Launches New Bond Series on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

An update from Levinstein Eng ( (IL:LEVI) ) is now available.

Levinstein Eng announced the issuance of a new series of bonds to be traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The bonds, issued at a nominal value with a fixed interest rate, aim to finance the company’s ongoing activities and investments, though their issuance is contingent on various approvals.

YTD Price Performance: -8.34%

Average Trading Volume: 3,536

Current Market Cap: ILS1.86B

